'The Right Stuff' Blasts Off in First Look at Nat Geo's Disney+ Series (VIDEO)

[email protected] has The Right Stuff as National Geographic's upcoming Disney+ original series blasted off at the virtual event.

The project, which hails from Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way and Warner Horizon Scripted Television, is based on Tom Wolfe's 1979 bestselling book of the same name. Ahead of the series' arrival this fall, the cast and crew of the series joined moderator and former NASA Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison to discuss what fans can expect from the story following the early days of the US space program.

During the presentation, viewers were treated to two clips, including a sneak peek look at the making of The Right Stuff and an exclusive Comic-Con clip teasing the beginnings of the Mercury Seven, otherwise known as the astronauts who flew Project Mercury. Set during the height of the Cold War, The Right Stuff will see these ordinary men achieve and reach extraordinary heights which in turn inspired America to also set their sights on new horizons.

Taking center stage in the clip is the show's stellar cast including Jake McDorman (Limitless) and Suits alum Patrick J. Adams, who play Alan Shepard and John Glenn respectively. In the scene, McDorman's Shepard is late to the meeting in which military pilots are being recruited for space travel by the newly-formed NASA.

Along with Adams and McDorman, other stars that participated in Saturday's panel include Colin O'Donoghue, Michael Trotter, Aaron Staton, Micah Stock, James Lafferty, Nora Zehetner, Shannon Lucio, Eloise Mumford, Eric Ladin, and Patrick Fischler. The cast was joined by showrunner Mark Lafferty and fellow executive producer Jennifer Davisson.

Below, see the full clip, and stay tuned as we near fall for an official premiere date.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Right Stuff, Series Premiere, Fall 2020, Disney+