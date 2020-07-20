Daytime Emmys: See the Full List of Digital Drama Winners

This weekend, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognized the winners in digital categories for the 2020 Daytime Emmys.

The awards were held via a virtual livestream hosted by Queer Eye for the Straight Guy's Jai Rodriguez, who helped in presenting awards to winners while maintaining social distancing protocols. Along with featuring some interviews with the nominees, the ceremony recognized the best among Digital Drama categories.

See Also Daytime Emmys 2020: The Winners List Find out who won big in daytime dramas, talk shows, and more in the first virtual awards show.

The Daytime Emmy Awards received hundreds of entries in the Digital Drama categories, which represented 25 series across the genre. Amazon won the night as Prime Video won in five of the seven categories presented, most of which recognized performances in The Bay The Series.

Below, see the full roundup of winners in Digital Drama categories:

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series

Jade Harlow as Lianna Ramos - The Bay The Series - Amazon Prime Video



Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series

Kristos Andrews as Pete Garrett - The Bay The Series - Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series

Tina Benko as Helen - The Rehearsal - rehearsalseries.com

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series

Tristan Rogers as Doc - Studio City - Amazon Prime Video



Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series

Lin Shaye as Diane - Eastsiders - Netflix

Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama Series

After Forever - Writers: Michael Slade, Kevin Spirtas - Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series

The Bay The Series - Director: Gregori J. Martin - Co-Director: Kristos Andrews - Amazon Prime Video

Don't miss out on the remaining awards presentations when the Daytime Emmys continue with a ceremony for Children's, Lifestyle & Animation on Sunday, July 26 at 8/7c. The Annual Sports Emmys will be held on Tuesday, August 11 at 8/7c and in September (with a date yet to be determined) the Annual News & Documentary Emmys will be held.