Wednesday TV Ratings: ABC's 'United We Fall' Leads Night in Debut

Summer remains quieter than the rest of the year in terms of ratings but audiences clearly are looking for original programming and ABC's new sitcom United We Fall satisfied that search.

In back-to-back episodes, the premiere of the series — which stars Will Sasso and Christina Vidal as parents whose lives get more chaotic when Sasso's mother, played by SNL alum Jane Curtin, moves in — grabbed the top spot for the night in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers. The second episode in the 8:30 pm time slot tied with CBS' Tough As Nails but still edged it out in total viewers.

Speaking of Tough As Nails, as with many new shows after their launch, viewership did drop a little in its second week airing (the back to back premiere episodes brought in 4.1 million viewers) but the move to 9 pm for freshman game show Game On! didn't fare as well, hitting a series low with 2.3 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, July 15, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):