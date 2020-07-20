Sunday TV Ratings: Survey Says 'Celebrity Family Feud' Leads Rerun-Heavy Night
ABC
Reruns ruled on a quiet Sunday night in primetime broadcast television with a rerun of ABC's Celebrity Family Feud — with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast facing off with Bravo's Andy Cohen — taking the lead in the 18-49 demo with a 0.6 rating. ABC's other game shows, Press Your Luck and Match Game, also in reruns, won their hours in the same demo
CBS' long-running newsmagazine 60 Minutes dropped due to an overrun of the PGA Golf: The Memorial Tournament but final numbers later today should adjust on that and other Sunday programming.
Here's the breakdown for Sunday, July 19, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 ratings
|Total Viewers (millions)
|7:00 p.m.
|PGA Golf : The Memorial Tournament runover (CBS)
|0.5
|5.3
|America’s Funniest Home Videos - R (ABC)
|0.5
|4.3
|Cannonball (NBC)
|0.3
|2.2
|Last Man Standing - R (Fox)
|0.1
|973,000
|7:30 p.m.
|Duncanville – R (Fox)
|0.2
|558,000
|8 p.m.
|Celebrity Family Feud – R (ABC)
|0.6
|4.1
|60 Minutes (7:54pm start) (CBS)
|0.3
|3.7
|The Titan Games – R (NBC)
|0.3
|1.4
|The Simpsons – R (Fox)
|0.2
|771,000
|DC’s Stargirl - R (CW)
|0.1
|366,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Bless The Harts – R (Fox)
|0.2
|537,000
|9:00 p.m.
|Press Your Luck - R (ABC)
|0.4
|2.9
|Tough As Nails (8:54pm start) – R (CBS)
|0.3
|3.0
|America’s Got Talent - R (NBC)
|0.3
|2.0
|Bob’s Burgers – R (Fox)
|0.2
|707,000
|Penn & Teller: Fool Us - R (CW)
|0.1
|426,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Family Guy – R (Fox)
|0.3
|904,000
|10 p.m.
|Match Game - R (ABC)
|0.4
|2.8
|NCIS: Los Angeles (9:54pm start) – R (CBS)
|0.3
|2.5