Sunday TV Ratings: Survey Says 'Celebrity Family Feud' Leads Rerun-Heavy Night

Reruns ruled on a quiet Sunday night in primetime broadcast television with a rerun of ABC's Celebrity Family Feud — with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast facing off with Bravo's Andy Cohen — taking the lead in the 18-49 demo with a 0.6 rating. ABC's other game shows, Press Your Luck and Match Game, also in reruns, won their hours in the same demo

CBS' long-running newsmagazine 60 Minutes dropped due to an overrun of the PGA Golf: The Memorial Tournament but final numbers later today should adjust on that and other Sunday programming.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, July 19, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):