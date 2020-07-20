Sunday TV Ratings: Survey Says 'Celebrity Family Feud' Leads Rerun-Heavy Night

Jim Halterman
Celebrity Family Feud
ABC

Reruns ruled on a quiet Sunday night in primetime broadcast television with a rerun of ABC's Celebrity Family Feud — with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast facing off with Bravo's Andy Cohen — taking the lead in the 18-49 demo with a 0.6 rating. ABC's other game shows, Press Your Luck and Match Gamealso in reruns, won their hours in the same demo

CBS' long-running newsmagazine 60 Minutes dropped due to an overrun of the PGA Golf: The Memorial Tournament but final numbers later today should adjust on that and other Sunday programming.

Worth Watching: 'Bold and the Beautiful' Is New, Vintage 'Jeopardy,' Food Nirvana in 'All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate'See Also

Worth Watching: 'Bold and the Beautiful' Is New, Vintage 'Jeopardy,' Food Nirvana in 'All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate'

And don't miss 'Hoarders' on A&E.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, July 19, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time  Show Adults 18-49 ratings Total Viewers (millions)
7:00 p.m. PGA Golf : The Memorial Tournament runover  (CBS) 0.5 5.3
America’s Funniest Home Videos - R  (ABC) 0.5 4.3
Cannonball  (NBC) 0.3 2.2
Last Man Standing - R  (Fox) 0.1 973,000
7:30 p.m. Duncanville – R (Fox) 0.2 558,000
8 p.m. Celebrity Family Feud – R (ABC) 0.6 4.1
60 Minutes (7:54pm start)  (CBS) 0.3 3.7
The Titan Games – R (NBC) 0.3 1.4
The Simpsons – R (Fox) 0.2 771,000
DC’s Stargirl - R  (CW) 0.1 366,000
8:30 p.m. Bless The Harts – R (Fox) 0.2 537,000
9:00 p.m. Press Your Luck  - R (ABC) 0.4 2.9
Tough As Nails (8:54pm start)  – R (CBS) 0.3 3.0
America’s Got Talent - R  (NBC) 0.3 2.0
Bob’s Burgers – R (Fox) 0.2 707,000
Penn & Teller: Fool Us  - R (CW) 0.1 426,000
9:30 p.m. Family Guy – R (Fox) 0.3 904,000
10 p.m. Match Game - R (ABC) 0.4 2.8
NCIS: Los Angeles (9:54pm start) – R (CBS) 0.3 2.5