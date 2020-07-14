Monday TV Ratings: 'Titan Games' Edges Out 'CMA: Best of Fest' Special
ABC/Mark Levine
Carrie Underwood in CMA: Best of Fest
It was The Rock versus the Country Music Association on Monday, July 13 primetime broadcast television with Dwayne Johnson's The Titan Games coming out just ahead in the 18-49 demo of CMA: Best of Fest special on ABC.
In total viewers, the NBC reality show was bested by a hair by the first hour of the three-hour country music special (3.815 for Titan and 3.883 for CMA Best of Fest). CBS' The Neighborhood came in second with 3.6 million viewers.
See Also
'The Titan Games': Hannah Teter on The Rock Recruiting Her for Season 2
The Olympic gold-medal snowboarder also previews what's to come in the NBC competition series.
Here's the breakdown for Monday, July 13, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Titan Games (NBC)
|0.7
|3.8
|CMA Best of Fest (ABC)
|0.5
|3.5
|The Neighborhood – R (CBS)
|0.4
|3.6
|9-1-1 - R (Fox)
|0.3
|2.3
|Whose Line Is It Anyway CW)
|0.2
|949,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Bob Hearts Abishola – R (CBS)
|0.4
|3.2
|Whose Line Is It Anyway - R CW)
|0.2
|866,000
|9 p.m.
|The Wall – R (NBC)
|0.5
|2.9
|9-1-1: Lone Star - R (Fox)
|0.4
|2.3
|All Rise - R (CBS)
|0.3
|2.6
|Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW)
|0.2
|956,000
|10 p.m.
|Dateline NBC (NBC)
|0.4
|2.8
|Bull – R (CBS)
|0.3
|3.2