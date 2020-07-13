'Snowpiercer' Previews Sean Bean's Season 2 Arrival as [Spoiler] (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1, Episodes 10 of Snowpiercer, "994 Cars Long."]

A new face is boarding Snowpiercer for Season 2 as Sean Bean joins the cast in one of TNT series adaptation's most pivotal roles.

The actor best known for his roles in The Lord of the Rings franchise as well as Game of Thrones's first season (Ned Stark!) is suiting up as [Spoiler Alert] Mr. Wilford. The character was believed to be at the head of Snowpiercer's titular train, which circles the globe in an effort to preserve life in a post-apocalyptic frozen world.

In the Season 1 finale's final moments, the train was overtaken by Big Alice, the prototype to Snowpiercer. Wilford was presumed dead by Hospitality head and true person at the helm Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) after she dumped him from the locomotive for his destructive ways.

Now, Wilford is making a return that's shaking things up almost as much as the revelation that Melanie's long-lost daughter Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard) is alive and aboard Big Alice.

In the sneak peek, which was shared by TNT on Twitter, teases Mr. Wilford seeking revenge after being abandoned by Melanie.

🚨SPOILER ALERT 🚨 If Season One left you speechless, then Season Two & Sean Bean will blow. your. mind. Check out this preview for the next season of #Snowpiercer! pic.twitter.com/zo7iy83KoZ — Snowpiercer on TNT (@SnowpiercerTV) July 13, 2020

"Snowpiercer will tear itself apart," Bean's Wilford eerily states in the sneak peek above. "I'm back and I've come to take what's mine."

It may be some time before fans see how the story pans out, but rest assured Season 2 is making its way down the tracks.

