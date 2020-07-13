'The Bold and the Beautiful' Return Date: Find Out When New Episodes Will Air

CBS's daytime drama, The Bold and the Beautiful, will make history on July 20, 2020.

That's the day new episodes of the long-running soap opera begin airing, making it the first television production to successfully go back to work and get episodes ready to air after being shut down — along with all TV and film production — in March when COVID-19 struck the United States. CBS broke the news of the soap's return via a press release on Monday.

On the first episode back, it's business as usual for the 33-year old drama with cast members Heather Tom (Katie), Rena Sofer (Quinn), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Scott Clifton (Liam), Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), Matthew Atkinson (Thomas), Annika Noelle (Hope), Courtney Hope (Sally), Katrina Bowden (Flo) and Darin Brooks (Wyatt) all scheduled to appear. Other cast members will be returning throughout the week.

Monday's announcement also shared the news that previously announced new cast member Tanner Novlan, who will play Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, pictured above) doctor, John "Finn" Finnegan, will first appear on the July 23rd episode. Another previously announced new cast member, Delon de Metz, who takes over the role of Zende Forrester Dominguez, Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) grandson, will first be seen in an episode to be announced at a later date. Previously, Rome Flynn (How To Get Away With Murder) had played the role.

As for the three other daytime dramas on the air, The Young and the Restless, also on CBS, goes back to production this week while word has yet to come about fellow daytime dramas, ABC's General Hospital or NBC's Days of Our Lives returning to their stages. Days is the only daytime drama that hasn't seen a break happen in new episodes during the pandemic since the series traditionally shoots episodes far in advance and has original episodes to take the show into October.

