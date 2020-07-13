'Game of Thrones' Vet Harry Lloyd Previews Peacock's 'Brave New World' (VIDEO)

NBC is entering a Brave New World, in more ways than one.

The network is finally joining the streaming game on July 15 when their platform Peacock debuts, and on that same day, premiering an adaption of Aldous Huxley's popular 20th-century dystopian novel about a utopian society, Brave New World.

See Also Showrunner David Wiener Offers a Glimpse at His 'Brave New World' (VIDEO) Find out why the Peacock original is even more relevant in 2020. Plus, check out an exclusive sneak peek!

The futuristic sci-fi series, from showrunner David Wiener (Homecoming), delves into the pros and cons of two very different societies—the shiny, pharma-obsessed New London, and the gritty, outcast world of The Savage Lands—and how the humans who grew up in these two very different spots were drastically altered for the better (and worse).

The nine-episode drama stars Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones) as Bernard Marx, Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenina Crowne, Alden Ehrenreich as John the Savage, Demi Moore as John's mother Linda, and Joseph Morgan (The Originals) as CJack60.

Lloyd's Bernard, an Alpha Plus in New London's class system, is fortunate to be near the top of the social hierarchy, and yet, he knows he doesn't quite fit in. "There's something wrong with him and he can't put his finger on it," Lloyd explains. "He can be quite shallow, and critical, and jealous and quite childish, which are things that don't exist in this society, but he's also incredibly earnest and vulnerable and wants to do the right thing. He's very confused."

During a virtual chat with TV Insider, Lloyd previews the powerful drama, discusses the high-tech set for New London, playing campfire games with the cast between takes and more! Check out the full video interview above.