Starz Releases First Look at 'Power Book II: Ghost' (PHOTO)

The Power Universe is officially expanding this year.

Starz has announced that Power Book II: Ghost will debut in September, and the network released a first look at the teaser art featuring the tagline, "Choose Wisely." (Check it out below.) Plus, prepare for an exclusive video teaser to drop on Sunday, July 12 at 9/8c on Starz and beginning at 12:01am ET on the Starz App.

The new series picks up shortly after Power as Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) deals with a new world order, with his father dead and his mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), facing murder charges for her son's actions. He's also balancing it all with his studies at an Ivy League university. "Truly on his own for the first time in his life, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean (Cliff "Method Man" Smith), the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha's only hope of getting out of jail and escaping prosecution by newly minted U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson)," the synopsis teases.

His best option is the drug game, and Tariq gets involved with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige). "As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better," the network says.

The cast also includes Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Tameika Washington, Daniel Bellomy as Ezekiel 'Zeke' Cross, Paige Hurd as Lauren Baldwin, Melanie Liburd as Caridad 'Carrie' Milgram, Justin Marcel McManus as Jabari Reynolds, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, and LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada.

Executive producers are creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her company End of Episode, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television, Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode's Chris Selak and Danielle De Jesus, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich.

Power Book II: Ghost, Series Premiere, September 2020, Starz