Lucy Liu to Star in ABC Workplace Comedy Pilot

Lucy Liu is keeping busy—just like her new character.

The Elementary and Why Women Kill actress has been tapped to star in the now-untitled Workplace Comedy pilot on ABC (formerly known as Kids Matter Now and Bossy). According to the logline, "a diva boss with no patience for working parents adopts a baby and has a change of heart, casting her mother-of-three assistant as an unlikely mentor and upending the office dynamics."

Liu plays that "diva boss," Devin, "fierce and powerful" and the head of a large and successful modern furniture company, Shelter. "She is a force and is unfamiliar with failure," according to the character description. "But when she adopts a baby she is ill-prepared for the task of parenting and feels at a complete loss as to how to be a mom."

Shana Goldberg-Meehan is the writer and executive producer, with Christine Gernon directing. Liu will also serve as a producer.

This pilot is among the ones ABC intends to begin production on once filming can resume safely. Also on that list are Rebel, Harlem's Kitchen, Home Economics, and Work Wife. Meanwhile, the network is not moving forward with the pilots for the thirtysomething sequel thirtysomething(else), Brides, and Valley Trash. National Parks Service, Triage, and Adopted are being held for the second cycle. And ABC has yet to decide the fates of Prospect, Wreckage, and Wild Child.

The network previously ordered David E. Kelley's drama Big Sky and the Kyra Sedgwick-led comedy Call Your Mother to series, for fall and midseason, respectively.