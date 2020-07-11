'Paranormal Caught on Camera' Analyzes Terrifying Footage From Around the Globe

Some of the most amazing, eye-opening and downright scary paranormal videos from around the world are featured as a panel of experts breaks down the footage and analyzes what exactly the eyewitnesses captured. A new season of Paranormal Caught on Camera premieres Sunday, July 12 on Travel Channel.

On each hour-long episode, insights from some of the most knowledgeable specialists in the field and firsthand accounts from the people lucky enough – or perhaps unlucky enough – to witness these strange phenomena for themselves just might make a believer of even the biggest skeptics out there.

On the season premiere, a man stands in awe as he watches mysterious creatures fly over Chicago. A group of teens pay the price when they travel down a notoriously haunted road in New Jersey. Ghost hunters explore an abandoned church infected with a powerful demonic presence.

On the following Sunday’s episode, a man in Hawaii witnesses UFOs after he trespasses on government property. Paranormal investigators contact the spirit of a young boy in a haunted cave. Religious occurrences around the world may be proof of miracles.

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, July 12 , 9/8c, Travel Channel