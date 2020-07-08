'Weakest Link' Returning to NBC With Jane Lynch as Host

"You are the weakest link. Goodbye."

Get ready to hear those iconic words once more because NBC is bringing back the global phenomenon Weakest Link, with Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Jane Lynch as host and executive producer. The network has greenlit 13 episodes of the rapid-fire quiz show, co-produced by BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Just like the original British hit, contestants will answer general knowledge questions in order to bank prize money and vote out the "Weakest Link" at the end of each round. It will also have a few modern twists.

"I've been a longtime fan of this game-changing quiz show since it first debuted," Lynch said. "Each time the phrase 'You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.' passes my lips, it will be with great reverence and delight."

"Weakest Link became an instant fan-favorite when it first aired on our network, and we are excited to bring a fresh, new take to the timeless format," Meredith Ahr, President, Reality and Alternative Group, NBC Entertainment, added. "Jane Lynch has been a beloved staple in our NBC family for years, and her sharp wit and engaging personality will be the perfect match for this highly entertaining game show."

Weakest Link previously launched on NBC in 2001, with the original UK host Anne Robinson. Production on the new version, which is casting now, is set to begin later this year. Joining Lynch as executive producers are Ryan O'Dowd for BBC Studios and Stuart Krasnow, who was an EP for the original NBC run. Krasnow will also serve as showrunner.