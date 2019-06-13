8 Other Game Shows We Want to See Revived (PHOTOS)

The crossword-style board game doesn’t exactly scream “must-see television,” but the fast-paced, sudden death style gameplay of this 1980s-era NBC series made it surprisingly nerve-racking. A revival would be even more satisfying than, say, Triple Word Score.

Airing from 1987 to 1990, MTV’s first non-musical original program — a comedic game show with skits presenting movie, music, and TV trivia questions — marked one of the earliest onscreen roles for comedians Denis Leary, Colin Quinn, and Adam Sandler. How about a Remote reboot?

This Nick show has also been out of production since 1995, meaning it’s been far too long since we’ve seen young athletes from around the United States — and, later, from around the world — battle their way through the Extreme Arena for a piece of the Aggro Crag.

If you know how to construct the Silver Monkey and if the very thought of Temple Guards gives you cold sweats, you already know and love this Indiana Jones -esque Nickelodeon show, which hasn’t aired a new episode since 1995. Justice for Olmec!

Speaking of star-studded game shows, this CBS-turned-ABC series had famous folk getting normal folk to guess mystery words through one-word clues, often with hilarious results. The original run lasted from 1961 to 1975, and the last revival ended in 2009, so tick tock, network execs! (Above, The Tonight Show does their best to recreate the show.)

This classic game show — in which celebrity panelists tried to deduce laypeople’s “line” of work — was so popular that aired new episodes for 25 years, first on CBS and then in syndication, before ending in 1975. That’s enough cultural cachet to warrant a reboot, we say.

Remember “Queen of Mean” Anne Robinson? She hosted the BBC version of this collaborative trivia show from 2000 to 2012, but stateside, it only lasted from 2001 to 2002 on NBC and only another additional year on syndication. It’s high time to Link back up.

Who didn’t watch this grocery store game show in its various incarnations — it aired on ABC, Lifetime, and PAX in the ’60s, ’90s, and ’00s, respectively — and didn’t think they could rack up a higher cart total during the spree round? A revival is supposedly in development , and yes, we are holding our breaths.

ABC expanded its Summer Fun & Games brand with two more game show revivals, Press Your Luck and Card Sharks, which join its other throwbacks, Match Game, Celebrity Family Feud, The $100,000 Pyramid, and To Tell the Truth.

So for this era when everything old on TV is new again, we’re pitching other game shows from programming slates of yore as fan faves in need of a revival.