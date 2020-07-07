Monday TV Ratings: CBS' 'Neighborhood' Is the Viewers' Choice, Even in Reruns

The Neighborhood
Even against some original programming (NBC's The Titan Games), it seems audiences needed a laugh out of primetime broadcast television on Monday, July 6. A rerun of CBS' The Neighborhood grabbed the top spot with total viewers, and in the 18-49 demo, the Max Greenfield-Cedric the Entertainer sitcom grabbed a 0.5 rating to come in second.  The top spot in 18-49 once again went to Titan Games, which nabbed a 0.7 rating (3.8 million viewers).

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!  continued to celebrate past seasons of the popular franchise but, dropping 16 percent from last week's broadcast, only managed a 0.3 rating for its three-hour broadcast with 2 million viewers. In total viewers, except for The CW slate, the ABC reality series came in last behind the other broadcast network offerings.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, July 6, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 ratingViewers (millions)
8 p.m.The Titan Games  (NBC)0.73.8
The Neighborhood – R (CBS)0.54.2
9-1-1 - R  (Fox)0.42.3
The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!  (ABC)0.32.0
Whose Line Is It Anyway  CW)0.21.1
8:30 p.m.Bob Hearts Abishola – R (CBS)0.53.7
Whose Line Is It Anyway  - R CW)0.2924,000
9 p.m.The Wall – R (NBC)0.63.3
9-1-1: Lone Star - R (Fox)0.42.5
All Rise - R  (CBS)0.33.0
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW)0.2914,000
10 p.m.Dateline NBC   (NBC)0.53.2
Bull – R  (CBS)0.43.4