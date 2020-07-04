'Making It Home': Kortney & Dave Wilson Prove You Can Transform a Home on a Budget

In the new home reno series, partners and real estate/renovation experts Dave and Kortney Wilson step in to help clients transform their fixer-uppers into dream homes and make it affordable for them. Making It Home with Kortney and Dave premieres Monday, July 6 on HGTV.

Using budget friendly and practical designs, Dave and Kortney increase the homes’ functionality and overall aesthetic—and make sure the families invest wisely in the biggest asset they own.

With Kortney taking the lead on design and Dave on project management, they gather inspiration and intel to make the right reno moves for the homeowners, including reimagining difficult floorplans, updating old wiring and infusing modern elements into dated spaces.

Making It Home with Kortney and Dave, Premiere, Monday, July 6, 9/8c, HGTV