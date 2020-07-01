David Bromstad Hosts New Design Series 'Color Splash: Hot or Not?'

When you're looking for an affordable way to update a room's look from season to season, designer David Bromstad has the can't miss color tips for you.

David shows how he honed his aesthetic design in the new series Color Splash: Hot or Not?, premiering Friday, July 3 on HGTV.

As host of Color Splash: Hot or Not?, David looks back on some his favorite Color Splash episodes and designs, walking us through his choice of colors, materials, and textures over 11 seasons.

David discusses some his favorite moments from the series, critiques some older designs that haven’t exactly stood the test of time, and, of course, dishes out some hot design tips.

Color Splash: Hot or Not?, Premiere, Friday, July 3, 9/8c, HGTV