'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' & 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Join Paley Front Row

The Paley Center for Media has unveiled a new slate of selections for its Paley Front Row series presented by Citi. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will be among July's highlights for Paley Front Row as cast members reunite virtually to discuss the fan favorites.

Prepare to dive behind-the-scenes as the creators, stars and more recall their experiences from working on these delightful titles. "We're so excited to start July with these outstanding selections to our Paley Front Row Presented by Citi programming schedule," said Paley Center's President & CEO Maureen J. Reidy in a statement.

"This incredible slate of programs include conversations with the team from one of television's most creative new comedies featuring delightful musical and dance numbers, and an inside look at one of television's most acclaimed comedies, featuring a lovable and hilarious heroine and a playful, interactive epilogue," she continued.

Below, get the full breakdown on Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: A Conversation with the Stars and Creators and NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: A Conversation with the Stars and Creators including who is participating, when the events are airing, and much more.

Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: A Conversation with the Stars and Creators

Friday, July 3, 12 p.m. EST

Following the release of the show's interactive film Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock are reuniting with the rest of the cast from the special including Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane, Jon Hamm and Daniel Radcliffe.

NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: A Conversation with the Stars and Creators

Friday, July 10, 12 p.m. EST

Fresh off the heels of its first season and recent renewal, the creator behind Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Austin Winsberg and choreographer Mandy Moore are assembling with the musical comedy's cast of Jane Levy, Lauren Graham, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and John Clarence Stewart.

In anticipation, Winsberg said in a statement, "It was truly a privilege and an honor to record a panel with the Paley Center for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. This is such a special cast and it was wonderful to see them all and hear them talk about the show — even virtually. Like the show itself, the panel was filled with laughter, warm feelings, and tears. Okay, the tears were mostly mine. And honestly — I'm fine with it."

Both panels will be viewable via the Paley Center's YouTube channel where other programs from Paley Front Row have been made available as well. Don't miss these exciting new programs coming soon to Paley Front Row.