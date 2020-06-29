'Greatness Code' Highlights Untold Stories of Legendary Athletes (VIDEO)

Ready to learn more about your favorite athletes from the legends themselves?

Apple TV+ is debuting a new original docuseries in July with untold stories from accomplished athletes, and the streaming service has released its official trailer and key art (below).

Each of the mini-episodes examines a pivotal moment that defined his or her career. "For this one time when I went to Boston for this Game 6, I felt absolutely nothing," four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist LeBron James says in the trailer.

Six-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady notes, "I don't think many people would think about that game when they think about my career, but for me, that was the one."

Watch below for more from the rest of the athletes in the first season, including Olympic gold medalist and co-captain of the US Women’s National Soccer Team Alex Morgan, world's fastest man and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt, record-holding Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White, five-time Olympic gold medalist and 15-time world champion swimmer Katie Ledecky, and 11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater.

Greatness Code was co-produced by Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports. Gotham Chopra, who directed the series, and Ameeth Sankaran serve as executive producers through Religion of Sports, and Maverick Carter and Devin Johnson executive producer via Uninterrupted.

Greatness Code, Docuseries Premiere, Friday, July 10, Apple TV+