Wednesday TV Ratings: A Strong Showing for Keegan-Michael Key's 'Game On!'

As we head into the long July 4th holiday weekend, viewership is gradually getting even quieter than usual, but some original programs still had a chance to shine on Wednesday, July 1.

Take CBS's Game On!, for example. The Keegan-Michael Key sports-based competition series — featuring WWE's Becky Lynch and actor Joel McHale — won Wednesday's primetime broadcast schedule in the key 18-49 demographic and even built on last week's series low in total viewers (2.9 million) with 3.3 million viewers.

Except for the CW's low-rated airings of The 100 and British import, Bulletproof, the rest of the night was filled with reruns. That said, as has been the case all summer, the One Chicago shows — Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — all took their leads in their respective time slots in total viewers. Their key demo numbers were all at a 0.4 rating.

Due to the holiday weekend, the ratings posts will be taking a few days off but will resume on Monday, July 6. Have a safe and happy holiday.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, July 1, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):