'Stateless': Strangers' Lives Collide in an Immigration Detention Center (VIDEO)

Yvonne Strahovski's Sofie Werner goes from one type of prison to another in Stateless, coming to Netflix on July 8.

The limited "powerful and timely" series, which premiered earlier this year in Australia, follows four strangers as their lives collide in the middle of the Australian desert at an immigration detention center. Meet the airline hostess on the run from a dangerous cult, the Afghan refugee and his family fleeing persecution, the young father escaping a dead-end job, and a bureaucrat trying to contain a national scandal in the trailer (below).

After Sofie leaves the cult behind — she just wanted to "be loved," she says when she first meets Dominic West's Gordon Masters — her family goes looking for her. "She just stopped coming here, such a shame," Gordon, with wife Pat Masters (Cate Blanchett) at his side, claims.

Meanwhile, Fayssal Bazzi's Ameer insists his being detained is a mistake. "I am not a criminal," he says. And what happens when the press asks about an Australian citizen who is being illegally detained?

Watch the video for a look inside the detention center and more.

The series also stars Jai Courtney, Asher Keddie, and Soraya Heidari. It was co-created by Blanchett, Tony Ayres, and Elise McCredie and produced by Matchbox Pictures and Blanchett and Andrew Upton's Dirty Films.

Stateless, Limited Series Premiere, Wednesday, July 8, Netflix