Jason Tartick Was Asked to Propose to Kaitlyn Bristowe on 'Bachelor: Greatest Seasons—Ever!'

Bachelor Nation alums Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe have been in a serious relationship now for over a year, and while they’re ready to get engaged, they’re not quite looking to do it on TV.

In fact, according to Jason, producers did ask Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette runner-up if he’d want to propose to his 34-year-old girlfriend on her retrospective episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, which aired on Monday, June 15.

"They actually came to me asking me if I'd like to take this opportunity to propose. I shot it down after about a day of thinking,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Though Jason understands the Bachelor franchise is what brought these two together, he didn’t feel comfortable with the idea of proposing during an episode the recapped Kaitlyn's relationship with her ex-fiancé, Shawn Booth.

"We don't need these stories to align in the same showing. But I told Kaitlyn after... she's like, 'Thank God [you didn't agree],'" Jason shared.

The good news is Kaitlyn wouldn’t have wanted it to go down that way either! "I wouldn't want that to be done either. Sorry. No way,” she revealed.

Though they're not looking to get engaged on-screen, Kaitlyn and Jason have looked at rings together.

"We were sitting outside by the fire the other night just having a glass of wine, and we had such a good day, and I remember him just being like, 'Should we look at rings?' And I was like, 'OK!' — which we've done a couple times," she revealed.

Just don’t expect Jason to pop the question during the quarantine. "But I don't think I'm gonna get a quarantine proposal, because I don't want one. All I know is that I don't want it to be like, live somehow in front of people,” she shared.

“I want it to be a private moment. I don't want it to be quarantined, but I want it to be private."

When do you think Kaitlyn and Jason will get engaged? Share your predictions below!