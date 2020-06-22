Which Shows are Eligible for the 2020 Emmy Awards?

While all aspects of time have been altered in the COVID-19 world, it is technically Emmys season as Hollywood prepares to recognize standout television from the past year. And we're in the thick of it now as nominations for the ABC-airing ceremony, scheduled for September 20, will be announced late next month on July 28.

The last few months have felt like years, so it makes sense if you can't recall which shows fall into this year's Emmy Awards eligibility period. Luckily, we're here to help! In order for a series to be eligible, it must have aired new episodes between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020. And you're not alone if you can't recall every show that premiered between those dates. So we're going to jog your memory by taking a look at some of the buzzy titles likely to be in contention for this year's awards.

In past years, HBO and Netflix have led the nominations and with the expanding comedy and drama categories, it's more likely that they'll receive even more nods. Within the eligibility period for those networks are HBO's limited series Watchmen, Years and Years, and The New Pope. Those that could also be recognized by the Television Academy include: Westworld, the buzzy drama Euphoria, fan favoriteSuccession, Big Little Lies, The Outsider, new comedies The Righteous Gemstones, and Avenue 5, the ever-hilarious Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as Los Espookys, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and newbieBETTY.

HBO's biggest competition Netflix is coming in strong with a hefty list of original titles prime for recognition. In that list is the critically acclaimed third season of The Crown, the second season of After Life, Orange Is the New Black's farewell run, Season 2 of The Kominsky Method, the third season of GLOW, Grace and Frankie Season 6, and Sex Education and Dead to Me's second seasons. Stranger Things 3, Unbelievable, and the first season of The Politician may also make the cut.

Also in Netflix's ranks are the specials El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend. Less likely to pop up in the 2020 nominations but still eligible are Atypical, Hollywood, Never Have I Ever, The Witcher, and the final season of Marvel's Jessica Jones.

Apple TV+ is also likely to snag some nods with its star-studded, Golden Globe-winning series The Morning Show, recent miniseries release Defending Jacob, M. Night Shyamalan's eerie Servant, Alena Smith's Dickinson, the anthology series Little America, and comedy Mythic Quest, which drummed up buzz with its standalone episode "Dark Quiet Death."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's third season puts Amazon in the race as a sure-bet series, due to its past success. Also worth keeping an eye on from that streamer: The Boys, Modern Love, Bosch, Homecoming's second season, and the new comedy Upload.

Fellow streamer Hulu also has some strong contenders including Castle Rock, which reintroduced audiences to Annie Wilkes via Lizzy Caplan's riveting performance. Also on their contenders list: Little Fires Everywhere, recent hit Normal People, High Fidelity, Ramy's second season, and the Veronica Mars revival. Former awards favorite The Handmaid's Tale is also eligible with its third season, but could be beat by fresher titles in drama categories.

Cable series that have been nominated in the past and could (and should) receive similar treatment are Pop TV's comedy Schitt's Creek, which finished its six-season run earlier this year, as well as AMC's Breaking Bad prequel spinoff Better Call Saul. Both shows have cast members who were been nominated in the past, but could it be their year to finally take home gold? Perhaps we can put a bid in for Saul's sorely overlooked Rhea Seehorn?

NBC's also in the running with a moving fourth season of This Is Us, The Good Place's final chapter, Making It! Season 2, and many more. Perhaps freshman favorite Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist could snag some recognition in the technical categories. And even the network's charity reunion episode, A Parks and Recreation Special, could be recognized as it aired within the deadline.

Other premium channels that could earn some nominations are Showtime thanks to its final season of Homeland, as well as Starz and its most recent season of Outlander. FX's Pose will be eligible for its second season, which recently dropped on Netflix and is streaming as part of FX on Hulu. While they're eligible, most network shows that premiered within the fall season beginning in 2019 are less likely to be among the categories when nominations are announced.

While its difficult to encompass all titles that could make this years nominations, some of the aforementioned shows are near shoo-ins but only time will tell for sure. Perhaps a few surprises will also pop up. Don't miss the nominations when they're announced later next month on July 28!

Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 20, 8/7c, ABC