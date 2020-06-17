'MAFS: Couples Cam' Sneak Peek: Jamie & Doug Prepare for Baby H's Arrival (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight's latest spinoff, Couples Cam, continues this week with a big milestone for the franchise's O.G.s Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner as they prepare for the birth of their second child, whom they've lovingly nicknamed "Baby H"ahead of the arrival.

Filmed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this self-shot series offers fans of the MAFS universe a look into the lives of their favorite couples from seasons past like never before. And in an exclusive sneak peek at the Wednesday, June 17 episode, we see Jamie and Doug get ready for the home birth of their son.

But the birth of the latest addition to the Hehner family — the couple also shares two-year-old daughter Henley Grace — proves to be more complicated than originally planned. In the first look, Jamie suffers through labor pains for hours. "It hurts really bad," she says as Doug holds her hand alongside the couple's midwives.

Ahead of Couples Cam's premiere, TV Insider caught up with the couple to discuss what fans should expect from their self-shot footage, and they shared what brought them to the decision to show their home birth. "Until this pandemic happened, and right as we're trying to decide how we're going to deliver this baby safely, MAFS calls us and says, 'Oh, we want a home show,'" Jamie recalled.

"So we were very honest about all of that stuff in our life," she continued. "If we're going to film we're just going to be honest and be ourselves. And so we did share, and it's actually very eye-opening, because a home birth is a great opportunity for someone who is a low-risk pregnancy."

Get a sneak peek at the birth above and don't miss the full experience by tuning into Married at First Sight: Couples Cam on Lifetime.

