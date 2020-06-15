'The Sinner' Renewed for Season 4 at USA Network — Is Bill Pullman Back?

Ready for another mystery?

USA Network has renewed The Sinner for a fourth season, set to premiere in 2021. Bill Pullman will return as Detective Harry Ambrose. (He's appeared in every season of the drama so far.)

"The Sinner has struck a chord with audiences with its signature 'whydunnit' style," Chris McCumber, President, USA Network & SYFY, said in a statement. "In Season 4, we're excited to dig even deeper into the psyche of Bill Pullman's beloved Detective Ambrose character, while introducing our audience to a compelling, completely new mystery."

Derek Simons returns as showrunner and will executive produce with Jessica Biel (who starred in the first season), Michelle Purple, and Charlie Gogolak.

The crime drama's third season with Matt Bomer is the network's #1 original series across all platforms among total viewers in 2020. The series and its actors have been nominated for an Emmy, Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards, and a SAG.

