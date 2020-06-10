First Look: 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Goes Black & White — Watch the Teaser (VIDEO)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is really embracing its time-traveling final season.

Though the June 10 episode has yet to unfold, we are already excited to see what's beyond for our favorite ragtag group of agents. TV Insider has learned exclusively that the June 17 episode titled "Out of the Past" will air almost entirely in black and white.

In the exclusive teaser for next week, above, featuring a voiceover from the team's former leader/history expert Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), we learn that the gang finds themselves back in time on the day that Agent Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) becomes the first fallen S.H.I.E.L.D. agent. Marvel fans may recognize Sousa as Peggy Carter's (Hayley Atwell) kindhearted coworker in ABC's canceled-too-soon drama, Agent Carter.

According to TV Line, Sousa reprises his role in tonight's June 10 episode "Alien Commies From the Future!" when the team travels to Nevada's Area 51, circa 1955, where S.H.I.E.L.D. has set up base. But they won't complete their mission (or Gjokaj's guest arc) there.

The black and white, noir-esque teaser for June 17 reveals that the team plans to save Sousa from his fate—they even bring the war vet onto the time-traveling Zephyr. "If Sousa lives, we don't know what impact that will have on history," Coulson notes, voicing this season's biggest threat—time.

But what about the semi-robotic bent-on-world-domination Chronicoms? Well, they're definitely there too... kicking butt and taking faces.

Check out the exclusive clip above for a peek at the fist-flying action to come.