Tuesday TV Ratings: 'AGT' Scores, Gayle King's 'Justice For All' Special Modest

Even with numbers that are down from last summer, NBC's America's Got Talent once again sang the right tune for audiences on the Tuesday, June 9 primetime broadcast schedule.

The variety competition, with this season's new judge Sofia Vergara, pulled in the highest key demo rating (1.4) and audience (8.61 million) for the night. Last season, in its third week of competition, the series pulled in 9.45 million viewers. In the 2018 season, the same period brought in 11.46 million viewers, so the audience is declining from season to season.

In the 10 o'clock hour, Gayle King's CBS report, Justice For All, came in second in total viewers with 3.23 million viewers, more than one million viewers behind NBC's dance competition series, World of Dance, which won the hour in 18-49 (0.8 rating) and total viewers (4.52 million)

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, June 9, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):