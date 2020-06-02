'AGT': 9 Must-See Performances From Night 2 of Season 15 (VIDEO)

NBC continued to showcase entertaining acts in America's Got Talent as auditions continued in Season 15.

The episode opened up with the definition of courage: "the quality of mind or spirit that enables a person to face difficulty, danger, pain, without fear; persevere." Musicians dominated the night, which also featured contortionists and even a canine magician, in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews in hopes of getting those "yeses" or even a Golden Buzzer to advance.

Here are the best performances from the second night of auditions.

Divas and Drummers of Compton

The group give kids a safe haven to be creative and a chance to see something other than the "craziness" of an urban area. The goal is to give college scholarships to the kids. As their name implied, they wowed everyone with dancing and drumming and got a standing ovation. The judges noted how synchronized they were, and Mandel called them an inspiration and said they "epitomize what this show is about." All four judges said yes.

Thomas Day

The high school football player said he'd put his heart and emotion into music, as he did with his rendition of Finneas' "Break My Heart Again." Mandel was booed when he noted the singer seemed nervous and said no, but the other judges sent him on to the next round.

Frenchie Babyy

The performer promised "crazy dancing" and hoped to gain his parents' support, and he delivered quite the shocking act as he moved and twisted—and popped his bones out!—across the stage. "You're very creative," Cowell told him, and Mandel added that he "took it to another level." Cowell even called his mother to tell her that he's moving on to the next round. (And she even gave the contortionist his fifth yes.)

Usama Siddiquee

The stand-up comic got laughs with his jokes about his name and open relationships, and he even worked Simon Cowell's name into it. The act earned him a standing ovation, and Vergara praised him for finding the right jokes for the short amount of time he had. "You have a confidence and a likeability," Mandel said. The audience and the judges liked him, and we'll get to hear more from him.

Kelvin Dukes

The singer admitted he was nervous to sing in front of Cowell, but the 14-year-old not only wowed him but everyone else from the beginning of his performance of Aretha Franklin's "Ain't No Way." "You did it justice," Klum said, with Cowell adding, "You really have got a special talent." They sent him on to the next round.

Bello Sisters

Their parents were performers: their mother was the first to cross the high wire on stilts, and their father never got to perform in Vegas, so their goal is to open a family show and give him the chance to do that. The acrobats shocked everyone with each part of their act. Klum noted the "grace" and "speed" and elegance of their performance, and all four judges said yes.

Roberta Battaglia

The 10-year-old singer seemed to win over the judges before her performance of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow," and after noting her nerves, Cowell had her stop to drink water. But after she sang, she got a standing ovation from everyone. "Your talent is unbelievable, your age is unbelievable, this moment is unbelievable," Mandel said. Cowell told her that she can win over bullies by being happy and successful—and Vergara had an even better answer to that: her Golden Buzzer.

Jennifer and Daiquiri

The dog was the star of this magic-themed performance. (In fact, dogs were the stars.) "In all the years of judging this show, we have never ever had a dog magician," Cowell noted. (Vergara even wondered if it was a robot.)

Bonavega

The performer surprised judges by getting right into his act, singing, dancing and playing guitar around the stage—and on the judges' table—to his own song. It was very entertaining. "You are, so far this season, my biggest surprise," Mandel told him. "It's rock 'n roll, it's camp, it's theater." The judges and the audience loved him, and he's going on to the next round.

