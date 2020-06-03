Sneak Peek at Cinemax's Action-Packed South African Series 'Trackers' (VIDEO)

An adaptation of acclaimed author Deon Meyer’s crime novel, the six-episode drama series Trackers, shot entirely in South Africa, premieres Friday, June 5 on Cinemax.

The series deftly interweaves three story strands into a sophisticated action-packed thriller that covers the length and breadth of the country, explosively colliding in Cape Town in a violent conspiracy involving organized crime, smuggled diamonds, state security, black rhinos, the CIA and an international terrorist plot.

Trackers stars James Gracie, Rolanda Marais, Ed Stoppard, Sandi Schultz, Brendon Daniels, Trix Vivier, Thapelo Mokoena, and Sisanda Henna.

On the premiere episode, in rural Loxton, South Africa, Lemmer (Gracie) reluctantly embarks on a shadowy smuggling operation. Meanwhile, Cape Town's Presidential Bureau of Intelligence launches a high-stakes, covert investigation into a terrorist plot after a police informant blows the whistle on a meeting between local Islamic extremists and Suleiman Daoud (Castis), a senior Al Qaeda operative.

As PBI chief Janina Mentz (Schultz) carefully directs the sting, special agent Quinn (Mokoena) is eager to make an arrest, and Milla (Marais), a housewife who's escaped an abusive suburban existence, lands a job as a researcher on the team.

Trackers, Premiere, Friday, June 5, 10/9c, Cinemax