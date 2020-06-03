Tuesday TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Week 2 Dominates the Night

It was no contest on Tuesday's primetime broadcast schedule with NBC's America's Got Talent scoring more than double every other show in the 18-49 demographic (1.3 rating).

The variety competition series also grabbed the highest total viewers for the night with 8.69 million. That said, the series also dropped over a million viewers from last week's Season 15 premiere (9.9 million). World of Dance won its 10 o'clock time period though it dipped by a half-million viewers from last week's premiere (5.0 million).

Four programs also tied for a 0.6 rating for the night — reruns of NCIS, black-ish, and Hell's Kitchen, and an ABC special, America In Pain. Of those shows, NCIS took the lead in total viewers and came in second overall for the night with 6.50 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, June 2, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):