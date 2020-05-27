HBO Max Surprises Fans With All 8 'Harry Potter' Films on Launch Day

Get ready to board the Hogwarts Express with your favorite magical trio because HBO Max has added all eight Harry Potter films to its launch day lineup!

The fan-favorite film saga surrounding the titular boy wizard played by Daniel Radcliffe (Miracle Workers) is based on J.K. Rowling's book series phenomenon. Unannounced ahead of the May 27 streaming service launch, the exciting reveal is sure to supply a heavy dose of nostalgia for the fans — and plenty of binging content.

In an updated release shared with the press on May 27, it was announced that the franchise would be among the more than 2,000 films available within the service's first year. Along with the Harry Potter films, the second film in the franchise's spinoff series Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

The Harry Potter films were released between 2001 and 2011 and tell the story of Harry, a child who survives an attack from the magic world's most powerful and evil dark wizard, Lord Voldemort. Years after the event which left his parents dead, Harry discovers the truth about his magical origins and is whisked away to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. There, he meets new friends Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), along with a gaggle of others. The saga follows Harry's destiny to fulfill his role as "the chosen one" and defeat Voldemort once and for all.

The franchise includes the films, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

Along with Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson, series stars Robbie Coltrane, Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon, Alan Rickman, Ralph Fiennes, Warwick Davis, John Hurt, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Bonnie Wright, Julie Walters, David Thewlis, David Bradley and many more.

Catch up with the wizarding world now and stream all Harry Potter films on HBO Max!