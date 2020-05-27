Tuesday TV Ratings: NBC's 'AGT' & 'World of Dance' Premieres Win the Night
NBC ruled Tuesday night's primetime broadcast television with the season premieres of America's Got Talent and World of Dance grabbing viewership highs in the 18-49 demographic.
For AGT, the 15th season premiere with new judge Sofia Vergara (Modern Family) making her debut took the lead in both the key demo with a 1.5 rating and in total viewers (9.65 million).
For its fourth season premiere, World of Dance slipped by more then 4 million viewers in total viewers but came in second for the night with a 1.0 rating, also winning the 10 o'clock hour.
Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, May 26, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|America’s Got Talent – P (NBC)
|1.5
|9.65
|NCIS – R (CBS)
|0.5
|5.65
|The Conners - R (ABC)
|0.5
|2.99
|Hell’s Kitchen - R (Fox)
|0.3
|1.44
|DC’s Stargirl (CW)
|0.3
|1.18
|8:30 p.m.
|The Conners – R (ABC)
|0.4
|2.60
|9 p.m.
|FBI - R (CBS)
|0.5
|4.97
|Our New Reality: A Diane Sawyer Special (ABC)
|0.4
|2.58
|24 Hours to Hell and Back – R (Fox)
|0.3
|1.34
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW)
|0.2
|770,000
|10 p.m.
|World of Dance – P (NBC)
|1.0
|5.14
|FBI: Most Wanted - R (CBS)
|0.5
|3.97
|The Genetic Detective (ABC)
|0.4
|3.21