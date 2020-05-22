Lance Armstrong Tells His Truth in the ESPN's '30 for 30: Lance' (VIDEO)

From ESPN Films and acclaimed director Marina Zenovich, Lance is a fascinating, revealing, comprehensive, chronicle of one of the most inspirational, and then infamous, athletes of all time. The two-part documentary airs Sundays, May 24 and May 31 on ESPN.

Based around extensive interviews and conversations with Lance Armstrong, four-hour film tells the story of the cyclist’s rise out of Texas as a young superstar; his harrowing battle with testicular cancer; his recovery and emergence as a global icon with his seven consecutive Tour de France titles; and then his massive fall after he was exposed in one of the largest doping scandals in history.

Armstrong, along with a collection of family, teammates, friends, rivals, and journalists, all reflect on his story, creating a fascinating character study, capturing a unique chapter of sports history, and insisting the audience make its own interpretations about the many different sides of a complex saga.

Lance, Premiere, Sunday, May 24 & 31, 9/8c, ESPN