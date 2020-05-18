What's Next for 'American Idol's Just Sam & the 2020 Runners-Up?

American Idol crowned its Season 4 winner on Sunday, May 17 with Just Sam taking the top prize, but what exactly did she win?

It was revealed during ABC's broadcast that the second song Just Sam performed that evening, a cover of Andra Day's "Rise Up," would also serve as her first single post-show. But the prize beyond that was not discussed on air.

In previous seasons, most Idol winners are given a contract with a record label and this is likely still the case, but considering the ongoing quarantine, it's less clear. And since the show arrived on ABC after its Fox run, winners and runners-up were all given deals.

According to The Blast, winners receive $250,000 and $1000 per week while recording their first album and $1000 per master recording. And the runner-up reportedly receives a prize of up to $87, 500 with an additional $87,000 for finishing an album. It's unclear if this is still the case, but it has been verified for past contestants and would apply to Just Sam and Arthur Gunn.

Apart from her newly-released single, Just Sam's next big thing has yet to be announced and Gunn's sure to earn a boost in his career. The Nepali powerhouse already has a strong social following with 268K subscribers to his official YouTube page.

The other contestants from the Top 5 included Francisco Martin, Dillon James, and Jonny West, all whom left a lasting impression on viewers. West has plenty of original songs already out there for fans to listen to via Spotify and other platforms. Martin has promoted some music of his own, using his own website and YouTube to share videos. And James, who moved viewers with his talent and story of recovery post-addiction, is continuing to make his mark through social media as he engages with fans on Instagram and Facebook.

Fans will have to stay tuned to find out what's next for these Idol stars, but considering their grace under unusual circumstances, we're sure these singers have a bright future ahead.