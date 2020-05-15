'American Idol' Renewed for Season 4 at ABC

ABC announced Friday that the beloved music competition series American Idol will continue on with Season 4 at the network, its 19th season overall (after moving from Fox to ABC in 2018).

The news comes days before May 17's third season finale, the show's first remote finale in its nearly 20-year history. After making some innovative adjustments due to the ongoing health crisis, Idol's barely missed a beat with its "live" shows filmed remotely in quarantine.

On Sunday, the finale event will see the Top 7 first narrowed down into a Top 5 before determining the next American Idol based on a real-time vote (the winner will be crowned during the East Coast broadcast). fans can look forward to plenty of exciting performances from artists like Cynthia Erivo, Lauren Daigle, Rascal Flatts, and Doug Kiker, as well as some from judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie.

And get ready to see fan favorite contestants from years past, including Alejandro Aranda (a.k.a. Scarypoolparty), Fantasia, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard, and Scotty McCreery, who will join the judges and Top 11 contestants for a performance of "We are the World."

The current Top 7 remaining contestants are Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Francisco Martin, Jonny West, Julia Gargano, Just Sam, and Louis Knight. Fans will have to tune into ABC at 8/7c on Sunday to find out who will take the top title, until then they can rest assured, more Idol is on the way.

American Idol, Season 3 Finale, Sunday, May 17, 8/7, ABC