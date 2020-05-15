NASCAR Is Back With a Revised 2020 Schedule

It's time for NASCAR to restart its engines.

After a two-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR resumes racing on Sunday with the Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. Fox airs the race at 3:30/2:30c.

There will be no fans in attendance, and teams, officials, and track personnel will have added safety measures.

It's the first of two Cup Series races at Darlington that week, with a 500 km race taking place Wednesday in primetime on FS1. NASCAR plans on completing its full 36-race season by canceling races at some tracks and having doubleheaders and weeknight races at other tracks.

Joey Logano (pictured) hopes to stay on a roll after winning two early-season Cup Series Races.

NASCAR's revised 2020 continues to evolve, but here's what's planned for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series through June:

Sunday, May 17: Cup Series: The Real Heroes 400, Darlington Raceway, 3:30/2:30c, Fox

Tuesday, May 19: Xfinity Series: Darlington Raceway, 200 miles, 8/7c, FS1

Wednesday, May 20: Cup Series: Darlington Raceway, 500 km, 7/6c, FS1

Sunday, May 24: Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, 6/5c, Fox

Monday, May 25: Xfinity Series: Alsco 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, 7:30/6:30c, FS1

Tuesday, May 26: Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, 8/7c, FS1

Wednesday, May 27: Cup Series: Charlotte Motor Speedway, 500 km, 8/7c, FS1

Saturday, May 30: Xfinity Series: Bristol Motor Speedway, 160 miles, 3:30/2:30c, FS1

Sunday, May 31: Cup Series: Bristol Motor Speedway, 266 miles, 3:30/2:30c, FS1

Saturday, June 6: Truck Series: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 200 miles, 1/noon c, FS1

Saturday, June 6: Xfinity Series: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 251 miles, 4:30/3:30c, Fox

Sunday, June 7: Cup Series: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 500 miles, 3/2c, Fox

Wednesday, June 10: Cup Series: Martinsville Speedway, 263 miles, 7/6c, FS1

Saturday, June 13: Truck Series: Homestead-Miami Speedway, 201 miles, 12:30/11:30c, FS1

Saturday, June 13: Xfinity Series: Homestead-Miami Speedway, 250 miles, 3:30/2:30c, Fox

Sunday, June 14: Xfinity Series: Homestead-Miami Speedway, 250 miles, noon/11c, FS1

Sunday, June 14: Cup Series: Homestead-Miami Speedway, 400 miles, 3:30/2:30c, Fox

Saturday, June 20: Xfinity Series: Talladega Superspeedway, 300 miles, 5:30/4:30c, FS1

Sunday, June 21: Cup Series: Talladega Superspeedway, 500 miles, 3/2c, Fox