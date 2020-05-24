Cece Moore Uncovers Suspect's Identities in 'The Genetic Detective' (VIDEO)

ABC News presents the new prime-time series, The Genetic Detective, that follows investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore and her work with DNA technology company Parabon NanoLabs. The true crime series premieres Tuesday, May 26 on ABC.

In the series, Moore and her team are revolutionizing crime solving by working with police departments and accessible crime scene DNA to help trace the path of a criminal suspect’s family tree, uncover their identity and bring them to justice.

In the series premiere, "The Case of the Missing Lovebirds," Moore works with Seattle’s Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and takes on her first-ever cold case as a genetic genealogist – the double homicide of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg.

The young couple disappeared in 1987 after taking a ferry from Vancouver to Seattle, and were later found miles apart, gagged, bound and brutally murdered. With a smattering of clues, but no real leads, the case was cold for 30 years.

The episode includes interviews with Jay’s parents, Gordon and Leona Cook; Tanya’s brother John Van Cuylenborg; Snohomish County law enforcement retired Sheriff Rick Bart and Detective Jim Scharf; and radio reporter Hanna Scott.

The Genetic Detective, Series Premiere, Tuesday, May 26, 10/9c, ABC