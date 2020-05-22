'Sweet Magnolias' Is 'Faithful to the Most Important Element' of the Novels

Welcome to Serenity, South Carolina, where small-town life for plucky divorcée Maddie Townsend (Reba's JoAnna Garcia Swisher) is anything but serene.

Between raising her three kids, searching for a job and divorcing her cheating husband, Bill (Chris Klein), after nearly two decades of marriage, life ain't easy. Good thing she has her strong faith and her close friends, fiery restaurateur Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott, Drop Dead Diva) and levelheaded lawyer Helen (Heather Headley, Chicago Med) to lean on.

Their tight bond is at the core of this wholesome, Hallmark-esque series, adapted from the books by bestselling author Sherryl Woods. "We wanted to make sure we were faithful to the most important element of the novels," Sweet Magnolias executive producer Sheryl J. Anderson says. That includes upcoming romances for all three women! "Some," she teases, "are more successful than others."

Sweet Magnolias, Streaming Now, Netflix