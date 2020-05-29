Epix's Doc Highlights the Community & State of Mind of 'Laurel Canyon'

An incubator of inspiration for the SoCal music that defined the Woodstock generation, Laurel Canyon in the 1960s and '70s was as much a state of mind as (in the words of the Monkees' Micky Dolenz) a "small community of musicians and long-haired weirdos."

His and myriad other voices underscore a vivid gallery of vintage photos, home movies, and concert footage in director Alison Ellwood's two-part documentary, evoking what Graham Nash calls a "beautiful bubble of creativity and friendship and sunshine and sex and drugs and music."

The Byrds, the Doors, the Mamas and the Papas, singular talents like Joni Mitchell (above, with David Crosby) and Linda Ronstadt all flourished in the rural lanes above the Sunset Strip. California dreamin', indeed.

