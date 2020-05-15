Candace Cameron Bure Is Back in 'Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek' (VIDEO)

The Lawrenceton Library annual fundraising gala becomes the scene of the crime when a rare antiquity on display vanishes into thin air, in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek, a new original movie premiering Sunday, May 17 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Candace Cameron Bure returns to star in the latest installment of the popular mystery franchise, joined by co-stars Niall Matter, Marilu Henner, Lexa Doig and Peter Benson.

The theft of a rare Elizabethan artifact on display at the Lawrenceton Library’s annual fundraising event leads to capital crimes, when Aurora Teagarden (Bure) begins her unorthodox investigation.

Soon, she discovers not one, but two, murders committed by someone who would do anything to possess “Leicester’s Gift,” the Tudor crown on loan from the Seattle Museum of History.

As usual, nobody escapes Aurora’s keen and suspicious eye, not even Nick’s friend and colleague whom Roe attempts to fix up with best friend Sally.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek, Premiere, Sunday, May 17, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries