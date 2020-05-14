Julie Gonzalo & Jonathan Chase Star in 'How to Train Your Husband' (VIDEO)

Get ready for your next Hallmark Channel romantic comedy fave as How To Train Your Husband premieres Saturday, May 16.

Jillian (Julie Gonzalo) is a successful marriage therapist and best-selling author. Her career is going just as planned but her own marriage with grad school sweetheart Justin (Jonathan Chase) isn’t as successful. Jillian has wisdom to spare for her clients but seldom listens to her own advice.

With help from her mother, Mona (Peri Gilpin) and friends Nicole (Karla Mosley) and Aaron (Andre Hall), Jillian is hoping to figure out the secrets to a happy marriage. Jillian finally realizes how she’s taken Justin for granted and wants to make amends.

Coming up with the idea for a new book, Jillian sets out to study successful marriages and find the secret ingredient she and Justin are missing.

Jillian realizes Nicole and Aaron display what she wants in a marriage. But has her friend trained her husband along with their dogs?

How To Train Your Husband, Premiere, Saturday, May 16, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel