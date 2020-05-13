Tuesday TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Top 5 Results Show Wins the Night for NBC
NBC
The Voice's results show leading into next week's season finale was a big hit for NBC during Tuesday's primetime broadcast, revealing the Top 5 contestants, including Micah Iverson (above), going to the final round. The singing competition took the lead in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers. Reruns of CBS's NCIS and FBI came in second and third, respectively, in total viewers for the night.
In the 10 o'clock hour, a Red Nose Day social distanced version of NBC's Hollywood Game Night tied for the top spot in the 18-49 demo with a rerun of CBS's FBI: Most Wanted.
See Also
'The Voice' Top 5: Who Should Win? Who Will Win? (POLL)
The competition is heating up ahead of next week's finale.
Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, May 12, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Voice (NBC)
|0.9
|6.97
|The Happy Days of Garry Marshall (ABC)
|0.6
|5.61
|24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)
|0.6
|2.40
|NCIS – R (CBS)
|0.5
|6.76
|The Flash (CW)
|0.4
|1.07
|9 p.m.
|Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC)
|0.8
|4.08
|FBI - R (CBS)
|0.6
|5.73
|24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)
|0.6
|2.23
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW)
|0.2
|665,000
|10 p.m.
|FBI: Most Wanted - R (CBS)
|0.6
|4.79
|Hollywood Game Night (NBC)
|0.6
|2.69
|For Life - F (ABC)
|0.5
|2.92