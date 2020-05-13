Tuesday TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Top 5 Results Show Wins the Night for NBC

Jim Halterman
The Voice Season 18
NBC

The Voice's results show leading into next week's season finale was a big hit for NBC during Tuesday's primetime broadcast, revealing the Top 5 contestants, including Micah Iverson (above), going to the final round. The singing competition took the lead in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers. Reruns of CBS's NCIS and FBI came in second and third, respectively, in total viewers for the night.

In the 10 o'clock hour, a Red Nose Day social distanced version of NBC's Hollywood Game Night tied for the top spot in the 18-49 demo with a rerun of CBS's FBI: Most Wanted.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, May 12, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 ratingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.The Voice (NBC)0.96.97
 The Happy Days of Garry Marshall  (ABC)0.65.61
24 Hours to Hell and Back  (Fox)0.62.40
NCIS – R (CBS)0.56.76
The Flash  (CW)0.41.07
9 p.m.Ellen’s Game of Games   (NBC)0.84.08
FBI - R  (CBS)0.65.73
24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)0.62.23
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW)0.2665,000
10 p.m.FBI: Most Wanted - R (CBS)0.64.79
Hollywood Game Night  (NBC)0.62.69
For Life - F  (ABC)0.52.92