Tuesday TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Top 5 Results Show Wins the Night for NBC

The Voice's results show leading into next week's season finale was a big hit for NBC during Tuesday's primetime broadcast, revealing the Top 5 contestants, including Micah Iverson (above), going to the final round. The singing competition took the lead in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers. Reruns of CBS's NCIS and FBI came in second and third, respectively, in total viewers for the night.

In the 10 o'clock hour, a Red Nose Day social distanced version of NBC's Hollywood Game Night tied for the top spot in the 18-49 demo with a rerun of CBS's FBI: Most Wanted.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, May 12, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):