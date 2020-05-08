ABC to Exclusively Air 'Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert' Special (VIDEO)

ABC announced Friday, May 8 that they would air the exclusive special Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert on Sunday, May 17 following the season finale of American Idol.

The special features never-before-seen performances and segments taped during a September 2019 show in Paris. Taylor Swift sings the tracks from her multiplatinum-certified seventh album, Lover. The TV event will also be available to stream the next day on demand, and on Hulu and Disney+.

Filmed at the L'Olympia Theater in Paris, the special features Swift performing in front of an intimate audience made up of fans from 37 countries who traveled to the city for a once-in-a-lifetime-experience. Giving fans unprecedented access, fans get a peek at what attendees of her now-canceled Lover Fest tour would have experienced as the event marked Swift's only concert performance this year.

"While we are all home, Taylor Swift and her family of fans will be able to have a moment together and expereience a never-before-seen, intimate performance, and we are so thrilled to be able to offer this to our own family of viewers on ABC," Eric Avram, vice president, Talent and Booking, ABC Entertainment said in a statement about the special.

Ten-time Grammy winner Swift's Lover was the top-selling album of 2019 as well as the highest-selling since her 2017 entry Reputation. Don't miss out on the special TV event, check out the exciting promo below for a peek of what's to come.

Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert, Sunday, May 17, 10/9c, ABC