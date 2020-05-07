Lip Is Weirded Out by Quiet Wisconsin in 'Shameless' Deleted Scene (VIDEO)

We'll have to wait a while for Season 11 of Shameless, but fans can at least look forward to more of Showtime's long-running series when the tenth season arrives on DVD this month.

Join the Gallaghers for another season of South Side shenanigans with Shameless: The Complete Tenth Season, on sale Tuesday, May 12, and featuring 12 highly-entertaining episodes featuring Frank (William H. Macy) and the rest of the gang. Along with the episodes, viewers can look forward to plenty of deleted scenes and we have your exclusive first look at one from the episode "Now Leaving Illinois."

In a moment between eldest Gallagher son Lip (Jeremy Allen White) and baby-mama/girlfriend Tami (Kate Miner), we see the two visit her grandmother's Wisconsin house as a prospective future home for the couple and son Fred. The only problem? Lip is unnerved by lack of city noises in the suburban neighborhood.

"Is everything OK?" Tami asks.

"I don't know," Lip answers. "Does this place seem weird to you? It's kind of giving me the creeps." Their conversation continues, and he likens the area to a "ghost town." See them work it out in the clip above.

The DVD set will be available to purchase for $24.98 and the digital version of the season has been available for purchase via Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu, Playstation, Xbox and more since February 25 at $29.99 (HD) and $22.99 (SD). Season 10 saw Debbie (Emma Kenney) take the role of family matriarch left vacant by Fiona's (Emmy Rossum) and fans of the Gallavich 'ship were in for plenty of surprises as Noel Fisher's Mickey Milkovich returned and reunited with Cameron Monaghan's Ian Gallagher.

Don't miss the Gallagher fun, check out Shameless: The Complete Tenth Season on DVD this May.