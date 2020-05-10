ABC Celebrates 'The Happy Days of Garry Marshall' (VIDEO)

In a one-of-a-kind, heartfelt tribute to a Hollywood legend, the stars of some of TV and film’s most iconic titles, including Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy, Pretty Woman and The Princess Diaries, come together to celebrate The Happy Days of Garry Marshall, airing Tuesday, May 12 on ABC.

In this special, Marshall’s family and friends share their favorite memories of the creative genius behind some of the most memorable series in television history.

It was 1974 when Marshall created his first series for ABC and introduced America to The Cunninghams. Each week, millions gathered around the television set for Happy Days, shared in the hilarious hijinks of Laverne DeFazio and her best friend, Shirley Feeney, on Laverne & Shirley, and witnessed the “out-of-this-world” adventures of a Martian named Mork on Mork & Mindy.

Not only was Marshall a force in television, he directed a wide range of critically acclaimed feature films including Pretty Woman, Beaches, Runaway Bride and The Princess Diaries.

Join Pretty Woman stars Richard Gere, Hector Elizondo and Julia Roberts; Happy Days stars Ron Howard, Don Most, Marion Ross, Anson Williams and Henry Winkler; Laverne & Shirley stars Cindy Williams, David Lander and Michael McKean; Pam Dawber of Mork & Mindy; Barbara Hershey of Beaches; and The Princess Diaries stars Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine for an evening full of laughs and heartfelt memories about a man who put family first and spent his life and career making us laugh.

Additional appearances in The Happy Days of Garry Marshall include ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and actors Abigail Breslin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Cary Elwes, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Ashton Kutcher, Rob Lowe and John Stamos, as well as Marshall’s wife, Barbara, and their children Scott, Kathleen and Lori, who share never-before-heard stories about Marshall, including a look back at the start of his career in Hollywood.

