'SEAL Team's David Boreanaz on the Parallel Between Jason & Cerberus

SEAL Team isn't ending its third season as was planned, as production shut down in the middle of filming the final two episodes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"[Episodes] 21 and 22 are now kind of floating in space, so we'll see what happens there," series star and executive producer David Boreanaz told TV Insider.

In "No Choice in Duty," Jason escorts Mandy (Jessica Paré) on a condolence visit to the family of a fallen informant, leaving it to Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) to lead Bravo to follow a time-sensitive lead on a terrorist leader's location. (As they've learned, the leader is related to a past target.) Plus, Sonny (AJ Buckley) rejoins the team in Afghanistan.

Here, Boreanaz teases the final episode of Season 3 to air.

The last episode gave us the parallel between Jason and Cerberus and the signs that maybe they've had enough. How heavily is that weighing on Jason's mind?

David Boreanaz: It's definitely weighing on his mind, but not to the point of him potentially hanging up what he needs to hang up, whatever that may be. I don't want to get too deep into where he is specifically because this specific episode is a huge story point that leads into 21 and 22 that we couldn't finish shooting because of what happened here. There definitely is a strong connection as you saw, and the two of them are definitely at a crossroads.

How's Jason feeling about Bravo going into the finale? There's been some tension as of late, Thirty Mike's with them, Clay's leaving, and Sonny's coming back.

As the season progressed, obviously we saw some people go in different directions within the team and some additions and some subtractions and then back together again. Where they end up will be interesting. This is not exactly the way we wanted to end this specific season, but we'll say it's an unexpected kind of plot twist, for sure, the way it ends. All of his team is consistently trying to get back into the fold and get the band back together, but there's a lot of cracks around all of them. Those cracks will be shown even more so in the next episode and then [that would have continued in] 21 and 22.

Bravo found out that the terrorist leader they're after is the son of a past target. How do they react?

It impacts Jason more so and we see that in Episode 21, that I directed, that we didn't finish. It's definitely something from his past, and Ray would be a part of that as well as Thirty Mike and who they went after, the father of this son that we just saw. That's where the connection and understanding of how intense this target is. The others don't know too much about that.

Jason escorts Mandy on a condolence visit. What is it about where he is mentally and what he sees she's going through that leads to that?

It's the sign of the environment and taking care of what he needs to take care of and making that right choice for her and having her six is extremely important to him. They have a relationship in the past we've kind of put out there to the audience, so he has a strong connection to Mandy. Where they were and the fact there wasn't much really going on in this deployment — and it starts to escalate at the end of this next episode, that there is a lot going on, it's just a slow burn this year for the deployment — but from where Jason was, he jumped all over that because he wanted to.

Meanwhile, Ray's leading the team on a mission. How does Jason handle not being there with them?

Inside, obviously, he loves being there with his boys and leading the pack, but obviously he has a huge trust and understands Bravo 2's importance to getting the job done. At the end of the day, it's getting the job done in the work force, so he's fine, he's very content with that, but deep down, he wishes he was out there, and as he does, comes back and was upset they're not back yet. It just shows his connection and how he can compartmentalize things.

