Friday TV Ratings: Back-to-Back 'Magnum P.I.' Finale Episodes Win Night

Friday night prime time broadcast television was good for the final two episodes of the second season of CBS's Magnum P.I., which took tops spots in both 18-49 and total viewers.

For the 9 o'clock episode, the reboot of the classic Tom Selleck crime drama now starring Jay Hernandez grabbed top spot in both key demo and total viewers while the 10 o'clock season finale tied with Dateline NBC in 18-49 but won the hour in total viewers.

Earlier in the night, the season finale of CBS's other reboot series, MacGyver, wrapped up its fourth season with the top spot in the hour in total viewers. However, in 18-49, ABC's Shark Tank came in first with a 0.7 rating. In the same hour, the 150th episode of NBC's drama The Blacklist didn't wow viewers too much as it was on par with last week's numbers (4.50 million) and came in third for the hour behind MacGyver and Shark Tank.

Here's the breakdown for Friday, May 8, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):