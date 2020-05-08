Thursday TV Ratings: CBS' Just-Canceled 'Tommy' Wins Big With Finale

A quiz show revival ruled on Thursday night in primetime broadcast television as ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? continued to perform well in an episode featuring actress Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) and comedian/actor Hannibal Buress, dominated the night in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.9 rating.

With total viewers, a rerun of CBS's Young Sheldon edged out the Jimmy Kimmel quiz show with 6.50 million viewers (Millionaire nabbed 6.20 million so it was close).

In the 9 o'clock hour, ABC's Station 19 was tops in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers but in the 10 o'clock hour, the just-canceled CBS procedural Tommy was easily the leader in total viewers and tied with the penultimate episode of ABC's How to Get Away with Murder, both grabbing a 0.5 rating.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, May 7, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):