Thursday TV Ratings: CBS' Just-Canceled 'Tommy' Wins Big With Finale
A quiz show revival ruled on Thursday night in primetime broadcast television as ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? continued to perform well in an episode featuring actress Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) and comedian/actor Hannibal Buress, dominated the night in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.9 rating.
With total viewers, a rerun of CBS's Young Sheldon edged out the Jimmy Kimmel quiz show with 6.50 million viewers (Millionaire nabbed 6.20 million so it was close).
'Station 19' Offers Update on DeLuca's 'Grey's Anatomy' Diagnosis
In the 9 o'clock hour, ABC's Station 19 was tops in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers but in the 10 o'clock hour, the just-canceled CBS procedural Tommy was easily the leader in total viewers and tied with the penultimate episode of ABC's How to Get Away with Murder, both grabbing a 0.5 rating.
Here's the breakdown for Thursday, May 7, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (ABC)
|0.9
|6.20
|Young Sheldon - R (CBS)
|0.7
|6.50
|Council of Dads (NBC)
|0.4
|3.02
|Celebrity Watch Party (Fox)
|0.4
|1.78
|Katy Keene (CW)
|0.1
|471,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Man with a Plan (CBS)
|0.7
|6.08
|9:00 p.m.
|Station 19 (ABC)
|0.8
|5.52
|Mom - R (CBS)
|0.6
|5.19
|Blindspot (NBC)
|0.3
|2.14
|Mental Samurai – R (Fox)
|0.3
|1.48
|In The Dark (CW)
|0.1
|340,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Broke (CBS)
|0.6
|4.79
|10 p.m.
|Tommy (CBS)
|0.5
|5.37
|How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)
|0.5
|2.77
|Law & Order: SVU - R (NBC)
|0.3
|2.26