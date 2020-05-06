Tuesday TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Live Results Show Leads in Key Demo

The necessary change to live shows for NBC's singing competition series, The Voice, isn't hurting its audience as Tuesday's results show grabbed the top spot for the night in the 18-49 demographic. Coming in second in 18-49 was the season finale of ABC's sitcom The Conners.

In total viewers, a rerun of CBS' procedural, NCIS, edged out The Voice by a hair (7.15 million versus 7.14 million) and those numbers could adjust once final numbers are in later today.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, April 5, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):