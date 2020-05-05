Monday TV Ratings: Virtual 'All Rise' Finale & Penultimate '9-1-1' Score

Monday night's primetime broadcast television was divided by the first virtual live show for NBC's singing competition, The Voice, which took the top spot in total viewers with 7.30 million viewers, and the first part of the season finale of Fox's 9-1-1, which brought the heat with the 18-49 demo by coming in first for the night with a 1.2 rating. (The Voice had a 1.0 rating to come in second)

Also for the night, back-to-back episodes to wrap up the season of CBS' The Neighborhood were strong in the 18-49 demo with a .9 and .8 rating in the 8 pm and 8:30 pm time slots and almost tying for the number two slot with 9-1-1. The virtual season finale of CBS's freshman drama, All Rise, also did well, coming in second in the 9 o'clock time slot in total viewers and tying with 9-1-1: Lone Star in 18-49 viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, May 4, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):