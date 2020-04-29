Tuesday TV Ratings: 'The Conners' Leads Key Demo, 'NCIS' Rerun Shows Muscle

You just can't keep those crime solvers at CBS' long-running NCIS down, even when the show is airing a rerun, as it did on Tuesday's primetime television lineup. The Mark Harmon drama grabbed the top numbers in total viewers with 8.29 million viewers and came in second in the hour with the 18-49 demo.

ABC sitcom The Conners, back with an original episode before next Tuesday's season finale, came out on top for the night in the 18-49 demographic with a solid 1.0 rating. Coming in behind it in the same demo was a double pump of NBC game show Ellen's Game of Games. Both episodes — a rerun in the 8 o'clock hour and a new episode at 9 pm — pulled in a .08 rating, making it the second highest-viewed in the demo for the night.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, April 28, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):